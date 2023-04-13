Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bank Financial

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 9.0 %

Theratechnologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 227,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,422. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Theratechnologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 434,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 49,950 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

