Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 7,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 285,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

