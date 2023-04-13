TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.28

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.28 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 5055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOWN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

TowneBank Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.95.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $175.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

