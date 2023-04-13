TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.28

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.28 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 5055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

TowneBank Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 43,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 166,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

