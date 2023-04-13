Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,100 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the average daily volume of 1,340 call options.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ EDIT traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 2,631,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $523.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

Several research firms have recently commented on EDIT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $74,809. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 93,750 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Articles

