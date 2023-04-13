Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Rating) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 7,039,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,918,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £372,397.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.61.

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

