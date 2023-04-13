Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.54. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCLAF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC upgraded Transcontinental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

