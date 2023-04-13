TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,067,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,818,000 after purchasing an additional 172,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,667,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total transaction of $29,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $195,711,296. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.1 %

TDG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $745.95. The company had a trading volume of 66,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,743. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $772.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $733.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.00.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.