TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 92,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,899. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.57. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.53 million. Research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 100.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

