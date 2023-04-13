Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,950,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 91.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 402,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 492.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 336,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,528. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

