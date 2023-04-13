Triumph Capital Management Buys Shares of 33,737 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

