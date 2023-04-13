Triumph Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $376.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $280.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $413.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

