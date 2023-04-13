Triumph Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Triumph Capital Management cut its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,068 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,944,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 43,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.09. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.