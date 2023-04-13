Triumph Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Triumph Capital Management cut its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,068 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,944,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 43,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.09. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile
The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
