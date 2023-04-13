Triumph Capital Management Has $3.27 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,244,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,604,000 after acquiring an additional 291,165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,922,000 after acquiring an additional 89,252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,589,000 after acquiring an additional 66,746 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $73.56 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

