Triumph Capital Management Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,384,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,413,000 after acquiring an additional 668,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

