Triumph Capital Management Makes New $633,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 268,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 420,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEP opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

