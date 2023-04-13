Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January makes up 0.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,898 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $187.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.32.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (DJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

