Triumph Capital Management Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $313.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $347.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

