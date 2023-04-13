Triumph Capital Management Takes $621,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.20 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

