True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TUERF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

