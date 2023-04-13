TrueFi Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $72.40 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $72.40 million and $7.61 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,017,014,706 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,016,963,490.7106746 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07099928 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $8,494,063.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

