Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Reduced by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.65. 2,068,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,053,321. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

