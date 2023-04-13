Truist Financial Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $59.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after buying an additional 122,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after buying an additional 189,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

