Truist Financial Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $51.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Shares of APA stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in APA by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

