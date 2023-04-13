Tupperware Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,625 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 167% compared to the typical volume of 984 call options.

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of TUP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,971. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.18. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.30 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 64,933 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4,168.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 113,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 66,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

