Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Trading Down 5.8%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 2,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

