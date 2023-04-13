TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.46

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from TwentyFour Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Income Fund Price Performance

LON:TFIF remained flat at GBX 103 ($1.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,167,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.96. The company has a market capitalization of £739.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1,030.00. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 93.94 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.37).

TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

