Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,041,000 after purchasing an additional 83,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.06. 218,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,604. The stock has a market cap of $184.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.32 and its 200 day moving average is $258.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

