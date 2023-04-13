Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $363.25. 40,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.