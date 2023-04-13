Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 552.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,231 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 65,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3,832.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 17,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.