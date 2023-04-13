Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,508 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.38. 543,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

