Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,209 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

