Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

