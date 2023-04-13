Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,123 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.94. 507,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,453. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.