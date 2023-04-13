Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 529 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.84. The company had a trading volume of 410,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,161. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

