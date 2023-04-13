U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,797,000 after buying an additional 496,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.23. 2,874,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,709,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

