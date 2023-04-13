UBS Group Begins Coverage on Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Buckle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.05. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

