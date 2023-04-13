UBS Group Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $109.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Shares of GE opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,136.67, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $97.87.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

