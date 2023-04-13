UFO Gaming Self Reported Market Cap Hits $40.85 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and $789,372.70 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UFO Gaming has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming was first traded on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UFO Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

