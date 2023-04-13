UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for UGE International in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for UGE International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

UGE International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UGE stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.42. UGE International has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$1.89. The company has a market cap of C$42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

