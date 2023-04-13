Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $87,967,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.6 %

Intuit stock traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $442.03. 250,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $492.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.11. The company has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.47.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

