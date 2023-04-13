Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.86 and its 200-day moving average is $160.52. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

