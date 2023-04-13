Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,516,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 259,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 203,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

Shares of INFL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 31,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,638. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.