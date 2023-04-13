Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFLGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,516,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 259,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 203,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

Shares of INFL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 31,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,638. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.