Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 127,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,257. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

