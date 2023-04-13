UMA (UMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.70 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One UMA token can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00006951 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $145.37 million and $8.70 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

