Unilever (NYSE:UL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.87

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 373877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.2% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 64.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.