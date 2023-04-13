Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Boosted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unilever by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,005,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,612,000 after buying an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

