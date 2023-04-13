Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.0% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.59. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $250.52.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

