United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 481 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $162.36 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.30. The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

