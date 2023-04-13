United Capital Management of KS Inc. Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 4,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 206,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.